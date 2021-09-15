Guardiola to Leave Man City in 2023

Manchester City coach Josep Guardiola is planning to leave once his contract expires in 2023, according to Globo.

The former FC Barcelona and Bayern Munich manager will take a break from the Premier League as he aims to coach at international level.

The Spaniard will have spent seven years at the Etihad if he leaves at the end of his existing deal.

Guardiola was previously linked with Spain's national team and he is expected to take over the job once his journey with City reaches its end.

La Roja's current manager Luis Enrique has already backed him for the role.