Guardiola: Man City will not underestimate Inter Milan

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has insisted that his team will not be underestimating their UEFA Champions League final opponents Inter Milan.

The two European giants will clash at Istanbul's Ataturk Olympic Stadium on Saturday June 10 2023.

City reached the final after eliminating Real Madrid in the semis, whereas, Inter knocked out their compatriots AC Milan.

The Spaniard who had stints at Roma and Brescia as a player believes that facing any Italian side in the final is difficult.

"I have started to watch minutes of Inter and I am really impressed. I am really impressed with what they do." said Guardiola as quoted by Tribal Football.

“The body language that they have and many things. It's not a coincidence that there are three Italian teams in the final of the Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League and in the semi-finals there were more. So they are there.

“I know because I played there and I know the mentality that Italian teams have in the finals. So two decades ago, the Italian league was the best league in the world. Everyone wanted to go there – players, managers, they all wanted to go there.

“How many World Cups have they won already? This is their mentality.

“I said right after – to play in a final against an Italian team is always really complicated.

“I saw a bit already. I called a few friends who live in Italy to see how they are. All the people tell me: 'Be alert'. It's not necessary to tell me because I felt it. I saw already some minutes in some games."

Inter will be eyeing a fourth title, while City is yet to taste European glory.