Guardiola Responds to Haaland to Man City Links

Published March 19th, 2021 - 07:50 GMT
Erling Haaland (Photo: AFP)
Erling Haaland (Photo: AFP)

Pep Guardiola has been quizzed on Manchester City’s reported interest in Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland although was reluctant to be drawn on a possible transfer.

The Norway international is being linked with a number of Europe's top clubs after a stellar campaign for the Bundesliga side, but Guardiola gave little away as to whether City were in the mix.

He told reporters when asked if Haaland is a player in his thoughts: "He's a player from Dortmund. I don't like when people talk about our players. You understand I cannot answer this question."

