Guardiola Responds to Haaland to Man City Links

Pep Guardiola has been quizzed on Manchester City’s reported interest in Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland although was reluctant to be drawn on a possible transfer.

The Norway international is being linked with a number of Europe's top clubs after a stellar campaign for the Bundesliga side, but Guardiola gave little away as to whether City were in the mix.

He told reporters when asked if Haaland is a player in his thoughts: "He's a player from Dortmund. I don't like when people talk about our players. You understand I cannot answer this question."