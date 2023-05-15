Guardiola urges Man City to keep Gundogan

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is hopeful of of Ilkay Gundogan's stay at the club.

The German star will reach the end of his deal this summer and is yet to reveal his final decision in regards to renewing or leaving the Manchester giants.

The former Borussia Dortmund midfielder struck twice in City's 3-0 win at Everton on Sunday in the Premier League.

Guardiola has urged the club and player to reach agreement over a new deal.

"I told the club, nobody knows what will happen. Hopefully he will stay." He said as quoted by Tribal Football.

Gundogan has 300 appearances with Manchester City across all competitions thus far, he has managed to score 58 goals and provided 40 assists.