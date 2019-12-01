Guardiola Wants Soyuncu in January

According to the Sunday Times, Manchester City have made Leicester defender Caglar Soyuncu their number one target to replace former captain Vincent Kompany.

The Turkish international has made a phenomenal start to his Premier League career, helping the Foxes to a league best of six clean sheets this season.

City manager Pep Guardiola is looking for a centre-back in the January transfer window, with Soyuncu the ideal fit as the club chase top of the table Liverpool.