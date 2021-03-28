Haaland Lined Up as Barcelona's Messi Successor

Erling Haaland has been identified as Barcelona's top transfer priority if Lionel Messi decides to leave at the end of the season, claims AS.

New president Joan Laporta and coach Ronald Koeman will meet this week to discuss club matters, with the Argentine's future set to loom large in the conversation.

Should he exit Camp Nou in the summer, Barca will go all out for the Dortmund ace; but his arrival will be less of a priority if Messi decides to stay put.