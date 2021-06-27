Haaland & Mbappe Only Players on Real Madrid's Radar

Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are the only to players on Real Madrid's transfer radar this summer - according to Marca.

The Blancos will move for the Borussia Dortmund striker or Paris Saint-Germain superstar if they become available, but have no plans to make any other signings.

Even if Real miss out on Haaland and Mbappe, returning boss Carlo Ancelotti has been told he'll have to make the most of the current squad available to him in 2021-22.