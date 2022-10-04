Haaland Set to Join Real Madrid in 2024

  1. Home
Published October 4th, 2022 - 01:08 GMT
Norway’s Erling Haaland poses ahead of the UEFA Nations League football match between Slovenia and Norway at the Stozice stadium in Ljubljana, on September 24, 2022. (Photo by Jure Makovec / AFP)
Erling Haaland has a release clause that activates in 2024, which Real Madrid are set to match, as per ex-Real Madrid player Fernando Sanz who said so on Josep Pedrerol's 'El Chiringuito' program.

Sanz further claimed that the clause will be lower for Real Madrid compared to other clubs.

Haaland has quickly adjusted to life in Manchester, scoring 17 goals in 11 games.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid's interest in signing Haaland in 2024 has led to Manchester City already making plans to extend the Norwegian's contract despite signing him only this summer, reports Sport.

