Mino Raiola and Haaland's father Alf-Inge will visit several Premier League sides

Erling Haaland's father Alf-Inge and his agent Mino Raiola will visit Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea, reports Sport Bild.

After the Dortmund striker's representatives met with Real Madrid and Barcelona this week, they are moving on to England ahead of a possible transfer.

Haaland has a contract with Dortmund through 2024.