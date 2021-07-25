Haaland Wanted by Manchester United

Manchester United are planning a swap bid to secure the services of Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland according to Mundo Deportivo.

The Red Devils are in the market for a new striker, and are willing to offload Anthony Martial as part of a swap deal that would bring in the Norwegian attacker to Old Trafford.

While Chelsea are considered the front-runners in the hunt to land the 21-year-old front man, United will be looking to sign him as well.

Will Haaland be heading to the red side of Manchester?

Haaland moved to Germany in December 2019, and has become an integral part of Dortmund's plans after scoring 40 goals in 43 appearances.

It remains to be seen whether the Germans would be willing to part ways with their most prized asset in exchange for the 25-year-old Frenchman and a hefty sum of cash.