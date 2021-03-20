Haaland Wants to Join Real Madrid - Marca

Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland wants to join Real Madrid - according to Marca.

The Norwegian striker has been linked with a number of top European clubs ahead of the summer transfer window, but Santiago Bernabeu is his preferred next destination.

Madrid are eager to win the race for Haaland, who will likely be easier for them to acquire than Kylian Mbappe with the Frenchman currently in line for a contract extension at Paris Saint-Germain.