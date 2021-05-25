Hakan Calhanoglu Puts Off Future Talk

  1. Home
Published May 25th, 2021 - 07:03 GMT
Hakan Calhanoglu (R) and Brahim Diaz take a selfie after securing Champions League spot (Photo: AFP)
AC Milan playmaker Hakan Calhanoglu has delayed talk of his future for after the Euros, though he admitted a change of scenery is possible.

He is set to represent Turkey after contributing to 14 club goals in all competitions this past season.

“Milan are special for me, we are back in the Champions League and it is a great result for the team,” he told Fotomac.

“I haven’t decided on my future yet and I don’t want to talk about it now, I just want to focus on the Euros."

Juventus and Chelsea are said to be interested in signing Hakan Calhanoglu.

