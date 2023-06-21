Hakim Ziyech agrees to join Al-Nassr

Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech has reached to full verbal agreement to join Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The well-known journalist tweeted the following: "Understand Al Nassr have reached full verbal agreement with Hakim Ziyech to join the club. Personal terms agreed.

"Ziyech will sign until June 2026, if all goes to plan.

"Agreement reached also with Chelsea, waiting to prepare, check then sign contracts."

The Saudi club will pay £8 million to the Blues for the Moroccan star, as per the London Evening Standard.

The former Ajax player only had 24 appearances for Chelsea, despite his fine displays with national team in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.