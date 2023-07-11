Hakim Ziyech rejects revised Al-Nassr offer

Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech has rejected Al-Nassr's revised contract offer, as per CBS Sports.

The Morocco international seemed to be heading to the Saudi club in recent weeks but the deal collapsed due to issues with the player's knee and hip that appeared in medical tests.

However, it is believed that the revised deal would have cut the €15 million basic salary that was offered earlier by 40 per cent, but bonuses depending on performances would have taken the total pay back up to the original figure.

Meanwhile, Al-Ahli are also interested in the Moroccan and are set to move for him if they fail to sign Manchester City star Riyad Mahrez.

Ziyech's Chelsea deal runs until the summer of 2025, and is currently valued at around €16 million, according to Transfermarkt.