Hakimi and Ziyech in French Football Team of Year

Moroccan internationals Achraf Hakimi and Hakim Ziyech are among the eleven African players gathered by France Football magazine (FF) to set up the team of the year 2019.

In addition to the two Moroccan internationals, FF magazine also selected nine other African football players who stood out in the past year. They are André Onana (Cameroon/Ajax), Youcef Atal (Algeria/Nice), Aïssa Mandi (Algeria/Betis), Kalidou Koulibaly (Senegal/Naples), Wilfried Ndidi (Leicester/Nigeria), Ismaël Bennacer (Algeria/Milan AC), Mohamed Salah (Egypt/Liverpool), Sadio Mané (Senegal/Liverpool) and Riyad Mahrez (Algeria/Manchester City).

Best African player under 21 in 2018, Achraf Hakimi has an above-average technical quality, noted the French magazine, adding that Hakim Ziyech has a sharp sense of organization and is a super talented player.