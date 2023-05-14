Hakimi eyeing Real Madrid return

Paris Saint-Germain star Achraf Hakimi is unsettled at the Parc des Princes and is eyeing a return to Real Madrid, according to L'Equipe.

The French publication claims that the Morocco international is keen on returning to Madrid.

The 24-year-old had successful spells at Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund and Inter Milan before moving to France in 2021.

Hakimi scored a goal in PSG's 5-0 win over Ajaccio on Saturday in Ligue 1, but was sent off 13 minutes before the end of the game.

His current deal with PSG runs until the summer of 2026, but he appears to be unsettled in Paris and could be on his way out at the end of the season.

The Paris-based club also believe the Moroccan has a 'harmful influence' on Kylian Mbappe and could therefore opt to sell him as soon as possible.

Real Madrid are planning to sign a fullback to eventually take over from Dani Carvajal.

However, PSG will not let Hakimi leave for less than €70 million.