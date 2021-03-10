Hakimi to Replace Bellerin at Arsenal

The Telegraph writes that Arsenal want to sign Inter Milan full-back Achraf Hakimi as a replacement for Hector Bellerin, who has been rumored to be on his way out of London this summer.

Hakimi, 22, is three years younger than Bellerin and producing at an extremely high level in Italy, scoring six goals and recording four assists in Serie A this season.

His attacking abilities would give the Gunners multiple options in how to deploy him, though if Bellerin does leave, he would likely start in defence next campaign.