Hakimi to Return to Real Madrid

Achraf Hakimi will return to Real Madrid in the summer, reports Marca.

Hakimi is currently in the second year of a two-year loan spell with Borussia Dortmund. If BVB entertained hopes of signing him permanently, however, they have been dashed by Real's plans to reintegrate him at the Bernabeu.

Still only 21, Hakimi will provide stiff competition for Dani Carvajal at right-back. His return could spell the end of the road for Alvaro Odriozola, who has been the main back-up to Carvajal up until now.