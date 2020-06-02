Hakimi Wants to Return to Real Madrid, Says Agent

Moroccan international footballer Achraf Hakimi wants to return to Real Madrid after two years on loan at Borussia Dortmund, his agent Alejandro Camano said.

"Hakimi is expected to return to Real Madrid at the end of this season. He has a great desire to do so and we're still in touch with the management of the team in the Spanish capital," Camano said in statements on Onda Cero radio.

He added that Real Madrid officials are keeping a close eye on the 21-year-old, who is having a great season and is one of the best players in the German league.

According to Camano, Hakim's sole objective is to play and participate in matches to continue his development after two spectacular seasons in the Bundesliga, noting that discussions are underway with the Madrid club's management to that end.

"We'll come to an agreement because Hakimi's goal is to play for Real Madrid, which for him is the best team in the world," Camano stressed.