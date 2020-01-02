Hakimi Wins "Golden Lion" 2019 Title by Almountakhab

Star of Morocco and Borussia Dortmund, Achraf Hakimi won the title of "Golden Lion" 2019 by specialized bi-weekly newspaper "Almountakhab".

Hakimi topped the rankings with 312 points, following a survey of 24 national coaches and 40 media outlets.

In this ranking, Hakimi beat Ajax Amsterdam's Hakim Ziyech, the Golden Lion of 2018, who obtained 294 points, while the striker of Saudi club Al-Nasr Abderrazak Hamdallah came third with 66 points.

"Almountakhab" initiated the "Golden Lion" award in 2004 to reward the best player on the African continent and to Moroccan players since 2018.