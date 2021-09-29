Hamilton Will 'Never Know Why' He Hasn't Joined Ferrari

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton has admitted that he will 'never know why' he has not raced for Ferrari in an interview with Sky Sport Italia.

The Formula One legend has spent his entire career at McLaren and Mercedes.

The 36-year-old has conceded that it is 'everyone's dream' to race for Ferrari.

He came close to racing for F1 giants in 2019 before deciding to remain at Mercedes.

The Brit recently signed a two-year deal keeping him with the current Formula 1 constructor leaders for the foreseeable future.

Hamilton said in an interview with Sky Italia: 'For many years, when I came to Monza, walking next to the fans... I could hear them saying "Come to Ferrari!"

'This warmed my heart, but it's pretty amazing that I've never driven for Ferrari in so many years. Because it is a dream for anyone, a goal to be achieved.'