Hamza Choudhury and Wesley Fofana Hold Up Palestine Flag During FA Cup Celebrations

Published May 16th, 2021 - 08:31 GMT
Photo: Twitter
Photo: Twitter

Leicester City duo Hamza Choudhury and Wesley Fofana held up a Palestinian flag after their side clinched the FA Cup with a dramatic victory over Chelsea.

The Foxes secured their first ever FA Cup thanks to a brilliant long-range strike from Youri Tielemans, as a late VAR call overruled what looked to be a late equalizer from former Leicester man Ben Chilwell.

During the post-match celebrations as players did their lap of honor, Choudhury and Fofana were pictured holding a Palestine flag aloft.

Tags:Hamza ChoudhuryLeicester CityWesley FofanaYouri TielemansBen ChilwellPalestineIsraelJerusalemGazaChelsea FC

