Hamza Choudhury and Wesley Fofana Hold Up Palestine Flag During FA Cup Celebrations

Leicester City duo Hamza Choudhury and Wesley Fofana held up a Palestinian flag after their side clinched the FA Cup with a dramatic victory over Chelsea.
The Foxes secured their first ever FA Cup thanks to a brilliant long-range strike from Youri Tielemans, as a late VAR call overruled what looked to be a late equalizer from former Leicester man Ben Chilwell.
During the post-match celebrations as players did their lap of honor, Choudhury and Fofana were pictured holding a Palestine flag aloft.
Via SyndiGate.info
Copyright © 2021 Press TV. All rights reserved.