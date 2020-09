Handball World Championship 2021: Tunisia Drawn with Poland, Spain and Brazil

Group composition at the 27th edition of the IHF World Men's Handball Championship Egypt 2021 after the draw made on Saturday, September 5:

Group A

Cape Verde

Uruguay

Germany

Hungary

Group B

Poland

Brazil

Spain

Tunisia

Group C

Angola

Japan

Croatia

Qatar

Group D

Congo

Bahrain

Denmark

Argentina

Group E

North America Representative

France

Norway

Austria

Group F

Morocco

Iceland

Portugal

Algeria

Group G

Caribbean Representative

Czech Republic

Sweden

Egypt

Group H

Russia

South Korea

Slovenia

Belarus

Egypt will host the tournament from January 13 to 31, 2021.