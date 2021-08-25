Harry Kane Confirms Tottenham Stay

Harry Kane has announced that he will stay at Tottenham Hotspur this season despite Manchester City interest.

The 28-year-old tweeted confirming that he is set to remain at the club after weeks of speculation regarding his future.

What did Kane say?

It was incredible to see the reception from the Spurs fans on Sunday and to read some of the messages of support I've had in the last few weeks. 👏⚽



I will be staying at Tottenham this summer and will be 100% focused on helping the team achieve success. #COYS pic.twitter.com/uTN78tHlk1 — Harry Kane (@HKane) August 25, 2021

He said: "I will be staying at Tottenham this summer and will be 100% focused on helping the team achieve success."

The striker was constantly linked with a move to City but Spurs chairman Daniel Levy refused all the offers that came his way.

The England captain will be focusing on giving his all to Tottenham. He is tied to the club until the summer of 2024.

Manchester City could move now for Cristiano Ronaldo who is believed to be trying to engineer a transfer to the Premier League champions.