Harry Kane Fails to Attend Tottenham's Preseason Training

Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane failed to attend his team's preseason training at Spurs Lodge on Monday.

The Three Lions captain was granted an extended summer break following the end of Euro 2020, England lost the final on shootouts to Italy.

However, Sky Sports says that the 28-year-old was not present in Tottenham's training this morning.

Previous reports suggested that the player informed Spurs president Daniel Levy of his intention to leave.

Manchester City and Manchester United are both interested in the striker who could leave the London based for an estimated fee of £150m.

Kane appeared in 336 matches and netted 221 goals since 2010.