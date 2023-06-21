Harry Kane waiting for Manchester United

Tottenham Hotspur captain Harry Kane is still hoping to seal a move to Manchester United in the upcoming summer transfer window.

The 29-year-old who is tied to Spurs until June of 2024 was heavily linked with a potential switch to the Red Devils in recent times.

However, United have been put off by Tottenham's demands for the striker, as the London-based club will not accept an offer below £100 million.

The Mail says that Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is looking to bring in a striker with a proven track record.

Kane will turn 30 next month but his credentials cemented him among Europe's best forwards for alomst a decade.

He was also targeted by Real Madrid, but the player's wish to remain in England means that a switch to Old Trafford seems more likely.

Real president Florentino Perez revealed that the club ended its transfer business following the arrival of Joselu on loan from Espanyol.

Meanwhile, United will be tempted to get Kane if Tottenham were to accept an offer of around £80m.