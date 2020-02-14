  1. Home
Published February 14th, 2020 - 09:25 GMT
Photo: Dubai Calendar
Photo: Dubai Calendar

Few events in Dubai’s sporting calendar offer sceneries as breathtaking as the Hatta Hills Run.

The run offers a 21.1km half marathon, a 10km distance or 5km route that will take participants through tree-lined villages up to Hatta Dam and Reservoir’s sparkling blue waters with the magnificent Hajar Mountains in the background. The 2.5km runners will take to a specially-designed cross-country course within the hill-dotted grounds of JA Hatta Fort Hotel.

Registration for the Hatta Hills Run closes on 6 March.

Date 06 March 2020
Category Sports
Venue JA Hatta Fort Hotel
Telephone +971 50 164 6967
Ticket price Under 19 years 5km & 2.5km: AED125
Under 19 years 10km: AED175
Adult 5km & 2.5km: AED175
Adult 10km: AED200
21.1km Half Marathon: AED225
Admission 6am
Website http://www.supersportsuae.com/races/hatta-hills-half-marathon-dubai/

 

Copyright © 2020. Dubai Corporation of Tourism and Commerce Marketing.

