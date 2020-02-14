Few events in Dubai’s sporting calendar offer sceneries as breathtaking as the Hatta Hills Run.
The run offers a 21.1km half marathon, a 10km distance or 5km route that will take participants through tree-lined villages up to Hatta Dam and Reservoir’s sparkling blue waters with the magnificent Hajar Mountains in the background. The 2.5km runners will take to a specially-designed cross-country course within the hill-dotted grounds of JA Hatta Fort Hotel.
Registration for the Hatta Hills Run closes on 6 March.
|Date
|06 March 2020
|Category
|Sports
|Venue
|JA Hatta Fort Hotel
|Telephone
|+971 50 164 6967
|Ticket price
|Under 19 years 5km & 2.5km: AED125
Under 19 years 10km: AED175
Adult 5km & 2.5km: AED175
Adult 10km: AED200
21.1km Half Marathon: AED225
|Admission
|6am
|Website
|http://www.supersportsuae.com/races/hatta-hills-half-marathon-dubai/
