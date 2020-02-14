Few events in Dubai’s sporting calendar offer sceneries as breathtaking as the Hatta Hills Run.

The run offers a 21.1km half marathon, a 10km distance or 5km route that will take participants through tree-lined villages up to Hatta Dam and Reservoir’s sparkling blue waters with the magnificent Hajar Mountains in the background. The 2.5km runners will take to a specially-designed cross-country course within the hill-dotted grounds of JA Hatta Fort Hotel.

Registration for the Hatta Hills Run closes on 6 March.