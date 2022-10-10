Hayya Card-Holders to Get Entry Permits Soon: Official

Those who have acquired Qatar’s Hayya fan card to watch the FIFA World Cup 2022 will start receiving permits to enter Qatar soon, Hayya Platform CEO Saeed Ali Al Kuwari has said.

Addressing a television programme aired on Al Kass Channel, Kuwari said the permit would act as a visa for fans to enter Qatar.“Starting from the beginning of November, Qatar will open its doors to all holders of the Hayya cards to visit Qatar, explaining that the entry permit will be sent to the e-mail, in a PDF format,” he said.

He also added that two centres for Hayya Card have been opened at Ali Bin Hamad Al Attiyah Arena (ABHA Arena) and at the Doha Exhibition & Convention Center (DECC).

The DECC Hayya Card centre will be a large centre with 80 stalls, serving any query or demand related to the Hayya card.

Qatar has suspended entries through visit visas from November 1 to December 23, 2022, making Hayya Card the only means to enter the country for visitors during the FIFA World Cup.

Hayya Card-holders can enter the country from November 1 until December 23, 2022. Once entered, they can stay in the country until January 23, 2023. Hayya Card is a personalised fan ID issued by Qatar to those who have purchased a ticket for the FIFA World Cup. They are permitted to bring up to three non-ticketed fans along with them to Qatar.