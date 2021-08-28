Hazard Could Replace Ronaldo at Juventus

Juventus are considering a move for Real Madrid winger Eden Hazard to replace Cristiano Ronaldo, according to Marca.

The Portuguese legend left the Old Lady heading back to Manchester United on Friday.

Juve are now looking for a replacement that could fill in the gap that the five-time Ballon d'Or left.

The Belgian international has struggled since moving to Madrid in 2019 due to constant injuries.

The Spanish giants could be willing to offload the former Chelsea star to make room for Kylian Mbappe.

Hazard has 45 appearances and 5 goals for Real Madrid, he is tied to club until the summer of 2024.