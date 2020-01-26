Health Festival in Abu Dhabi Aims to Make Everyone Fitter for 2020

It’s January, and everyone’s thoughts are turning to living a more healthy lifestyle.

With perfect timing, along comes a two-day festival that aims to help people in the UAE to do just that.

The Livehealthy Festival 2020, a partnership between the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC) and the online magazine livehealthy.ae, takes place at Manarat Al Saadiyat in Abu Dhabi on Jan. 24 and 25.

The festival, aimed at the whole family, will encourage participants to dive deeper into health and wellness, giving tips on the benefits of lifestyle changes with a focus on moderation.

Its program is based on the “seven dimensions of wellness” —fitness, health, mindfulness, community, productivity, environment and food. Visitors can learn more about the mind, body and nutrition in a fun, encouraging and inclusive atmosphere, the organizers say.

Sessions and workouts will cater to all ages and skill levels, ranging from children’s yoga to the Vinyasa flow. There will also be meditation classes, expert panels and workshops covering activities and interests such as understanding food sensitivities, mindfulness and meditation.

“ADPHC highly recommends and encourages all community members in Abu Dhabi to participate in this fun, healthy and family friendly event,” said Matar Al Nuaimi, director general at ADPHC, which was launched last year under the Department of Health.

“We believe the planned activities and workshops will provide you with the motivation and tools in assisting you achieve your New Year resolutions and goals, as well as set you up for leading a healthier and happier life.”

Ann Marie McQueen, the editor of livehealthy.ae, said: “Making small adjustments in our lives can be much more effective than attempting big sweeping changes, which are not always sustainable.

“We believe in taking things in moderation, learning new things and ways of doing things, and understanding that we’re all part of something larger.”

The festival doors open at 9.30am, with sessions starting at 10am.