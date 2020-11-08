Health Safety on F1 Bahrain Grand Prix Menu

Special precautionary measures have been prepared by the catering team serving meals for the F1 double-header this year.

The team of caterers from the Gulf Hotel Convention & Spa has laid out a comprehensive plan to guarantee the health and safety of its own catering squad as well as the huge army of support staff arriving with the teams.

“We are focused more than ever on the health and well-being of our team members, which is why we have frequent wellness and safety training and we stress the importance of wellness and strict adherence to our safety protocols,” said the hotel’s deputy general manager Charbel Hanna.

Chef-in-charge of the preparation of menus and meals will be executive chef Carlo Cirone with executive pastry chef Daniel Lajoux taking responsibility for the desserts.

Day-to-day kitchen operations will be run by operation chef Marc den Ouden, executive sous chef Angad Sawant, senior sous chefs Naseem Rasrummani and Samitha Arachchige.

This year the teams are composed of around 150 staff members between kitchen, logistics and service.

In the meantime, Covid-19 tests and temperature monitoring and screenings will be part of the routine.

The teams in attendance will be using PPE such as masks, face shields and disposable gloves and social distancing between team members will be implemented at all times.

There will be strict hand hygiene practices alongside regular sanitation and disinfection of food and non-food contact surfaces.

Chefs will have different profiles in each kitchen workstation, reducing the chance of infections spreading if a chef is tested positive.

A dedicated bus will be used to transport staff members and their activities will be limited between their accommodation and the site to minimize the risk.

“Food will be provided to F1 teams from different buffet stations all equipped with sneeze guards and the food will be served by our team behind the buffet. All flatware and chinaware will be washed in 80 degrees Celsius water temperature too,” said Mr Hanna.

“Since the drivers have a food diet plan to strictly follow, their special meals are usually provided by their own private caterers. However, due to the pandemic this year, we are making ourselves ready to take over this responsibility if the private caterer is not able to travel,” he said.

A strict protocol has also been put in place for a worst case scenario should anyone test positive to ensure all corners are covered and any outbreak is limited to a specific team bubble.

The Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix 2020 will take place from November 27 to 29 followed by the Formula 1 Rolex Sakhir Grand Prix 2020 on December 4 to 6 following a season of turmoil caused by the pandemic.