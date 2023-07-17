Heung-min Son not interested in Saudi move

  1. Home
Published July 17th, 2023 - 11:05 GMT
South Korea's Son Heung-min reacts on the bench before the friendly football match between South Korea and Peru at Busan Asiad Stadium in Busan on June 16, 2023. (Photo by Jung Yeon-je / AFP)
Tottenham Hotspur striker Heung-min Son has no plans to leave the club despite being a big money target for Saudi Pro League clubs.

The South Korean star said as quoted by Tribal Football "Probably if I wanted to go there [Saudi Arabia], I would be out there, not here.

"Most people are going there, which is really, really interesting. Obviously money is also important, but I dream of playing in the Premier League and there's still a lot of things to do."

Son is currently with Tottenham in Perth, Australia for a pre-season friendly against West Ham United. 

The 31-year-old's current market value is at €50 million, as per Transfermarkt, and he still has two more years left in his deal with Spurs.

