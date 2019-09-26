HIA Partners with IAAF Athletics Championships

Hamad International Airport (HIA) has announced that it is the ‘Public Institution’ sponsor of the IAAF World Athletics Championships Doha 2019.

The award-winning airport will be the gateway to one of the biggest sporting events to take place in the Middle East, facilitating a smooth airport experience for athletes, media and spectators flying from all over the world into the country to witness the event, it has said in a press statement.

The highly-anticipated sporting event will take place from tomorrow until October 6 with more than 2,000 of the world’s best athletes from 213 countries competing over 10 days at the renovated multi-purpose Khalifa International Stadium.

Abdulaziz al-Mass, vice-president of Marketing and Corporate Communications at HIA, said: “We are delighted to partner with IAAF World Athletics Championships Doha 2019. This initiative provides us an opportunity to offer some of the world’s best athletes and sports enthusiasts a comfortable journey fuelled with choice and convenience.

“By connecting global travellers to all corners of the world and being a gateway to Qatar, HIA looks forward to reflecting Qatar’s spectacular culture and hospitality through a memorable airport experience. We are also honoured to be a part of such an important milestone in Qatar’s continued celebration of sports and sportsmanship.”

Sheikha Asma al-Thani, Marketing and Communications director for the Local Organizing Committee, added: “With thousands of athletes, media personnel and spectators arriving into Qatar this month for the IAAF World Athletics Championships Doha 2019, their first impressions will be made as soon as they land in Hamad International Airport.

“With HIA’s support, one of the best airports in the world, passengers travelling to and from Qatar will enjoy a comfortable and delightful travel experience.

Having national businesses and entities throughout the country come on board as partners reflects the desire to ensure a successful championship for the people of Qatar along with international guests.”

“This initiative supports HIA’s dedication towards Qatar National Vision 2030, which is to establish global leadership in sports by hosting world-class events. HIA showcases its commitment by promoting Qatar as a vibrant destination and bringing global travellers to experience Qatar’s unique offerings in sports, art, architecture and family entertainment,” the HIA statement noted.

In addition, HIA has long-standing track record of partnerships and associations with sporting events and teams. HIA was the official platinum sponsor of legendary German football club FC Bayern Munich from 2016-2018 with HIA’s logo appearing on the team’s coveted jersey.

The two entities had a successful two-year partnership and organised activities such as an opportunity for FC Bayern Munich fans in Qatar to meet FC Bayern Munich players Xabi Alonso, Joshua Kimmich, David Alaba and Juan Bernat at the airport.

HIA had also joined the celebrations for the 2018 FIFA World Cup by transforming parts of the airport terminal into football Fan Zones ensuring that the millions of passengers travelling through it never missed a moment of World Cup excitement. Qatar’s airport is also aiming to provide seamless connectivity for fans of the 2022 FIFA World Cup and is working towards smoothly handling more than 50mn passengers per year, the statement adds.