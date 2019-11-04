Historic Lineup Awaits Saudi E-Prix as Racing Returns to Diriyah

The iconic “big four” German carmakers — Audi, Porsche, Mercedes-Benz and BMW — are set to go head-to-head at the ABB FIA Formula E Championship in Diriyah this month, in an unprecedented contest as part of a 24-vehicle strong event.

In a world first, the four will face off against one another after a team from Porsche entered the championship, signaling the return of the car giant to single-seater motor racing following a hiatus of more than 30 years.

Twelve teams will compete in total at the iconic circuit in the Kingdom’s UNESCO World Heritage site on Nov. 22 and 23, as the competition enters its sixth season.

The German quartet — Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler, BMW i Andretti Motorsport, Mercedes-Benz EQ and Tag Heuer Porsche respectively — will be joined by British duo Envision Virgin Racing and Panasonic Jaguar Racing.

The six other teams in contention include entries from around the world, with the US represented by Los Angeles-based Geox Dragon Racing, China-fronted Nio 333 joined by compatriots and reigning team champions DS Techeetah, and Japan’s Nissan e.dams also in contention. They will be joined by Indian team Mahindra Racing and Monaco’s Venturi Racing.

Venturi will enter the contest led by Brazilian former Formula 1 driver Felipe Massa, who will be looking to take the driver’s championship away from Techeetah’s Jean-Eric Vergne.