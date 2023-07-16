Hoeness: Kane wants to join Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich's honorary president Uli Hoeness believes that Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane will sign for the Bundesliga champions this summer.

The German giants are set to submit a new offer to land the England international after their pervious bid of £70 million was rejected by Spurs last week.

Hoeness said as quoted by Tribal Football: "He signalled very clearly that his decision was made. And if it stays that way, we'll get him. He wants to play internationally. Tottenham won't be there next season - unlike our club. He now has another opportunity to come to a top club in Europe.

"What we really like about Kane is that his advisors, that is his father and his brother, are very pleasant.

"So far they have always stood by what they have promised. And if it stays that way, then that's okay."

Bayern are in need of a proven goalscorer that could replace Robert Lewandowski who left last summer to join Barcelona.

Victor Osimhen and Dusan Vlahovic have also been mentioned as possible replacements, but it seems that the club is eyeing Kane in particular.