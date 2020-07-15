Hooman Afazeli Takes Charge of Machine Sazi

Hooman Afazeli has been appointed as Machine Sazi coach two days after he officially stepped down as coach of Pars Jonoubi.

He has been named as replacement of Reza Mohajeri in the Tabriz based football club with the aim of saving them from relegation.

Afazeli left Pars Jonoubi after disagreement with the club’s officials on Monday. The conflicts erupted after Esteghlal football team didn’t travel to Jam last week since they claimed that more than 25 percent of their players had tested positive for COVID-19. He had said Pars Jonoubi’s officials should not have accepted the Iran football league’s decision to postpone the match.

Machine Sazi are five points clear of the drop zone with six games to play.