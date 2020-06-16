Hope Themed Digital Opening Lights Up ‘Diamond in the Desert’

With 888 days and 17 hours still left to go for FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, a virtual and digital opening (televised live across the world) unveiled the Education City Stadium nicknamed ‘Diamond in the Desert’ – in Doha on Monday evening.

It is the third completed venue of the total eight for the footballing extravaganza, the first to be staged in the Middle East and Arab world. The Education City Stadium will play host up to the quarter-final matches of the 2022 tournament.

In what was a captivating, sombre and yet a powerful opening, it paid tribute to the frontline health workers battling the ongoing global crisis of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Themed on the message of hope, the opening ceremony carried messages from His Highness The Amir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

In his video message, Infantino said, “It was better to look forward to better times in some parts of the world, while other parts have to be extremely careful, stay strong and united.

“The new stadium in Education City reminds us that football will return, and with more passion than ever. When time comes, we will be sharing the stands with family and friends. In this beautiful and modern stadium, we will come together to celebrate the FIFA World Cup in 2022.

“Until then, stay healthy, strong and positive!

“Thank you very much - šokran gazīlan!”

While the world has come to a standstill following the pandemic, hope floats for life to return to normal in due course and as Qatar marches on as it strives to be ready in time for the 2022 event.

“We will deliver amazing and absolutely,” reminded Nasser Al Khater, CEO, FIFA World Cup Qatar. “Everybody will be welcome to Qatar,” he added speaking during the broadcast on BeIN Sports.

The opening was marked by a clip of Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra musicians sporting masks producing a symphony as medical frontline workers made their way to the 40,000- capacity arena with Qatar’s stars kicking footballs with lit candles flying to form the word ‘HOPE’ signifying human faith.

‘For now we must endure the silence. The silence will be broken. We will beat this,’ overrode the commentary as it thanked the frontline workers. ‘Thank you for ensuring our safety.’

The state-of-the-art Education City Stadium is luxuriously spacious and includes indoor warm up areas and jacuzzi and, steam & sauna therapy areas besides many other top class facilities.

