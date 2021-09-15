  1. Home
  3. How Macron's Intervention Helped Benzema Return to French Team

Published September 15th, 2021 - 12:15 GMT
French President Emmanuel Macron (2nd-R) speaks with France's forward Karim Benzema (2nd-L) before a lunch in Clairefontaine-en-Yvelines on June 10, 2021 ahead of the UEFA EURO 2020 football competition. (Photo: AFP)
French President Emmanuel Macron (2nd-R) speaks with France's forward Karim Benzema (2nd-L) before a lunch in Clairefontaine-en-Yvelines on June 10, 2021 ahead of the UEFA EURO 2020 football competition. (Photo: AFP)

Journalist Romain Molina believes that France's president Emmanuel Macron played a key role in Karim Benzema's return to the national team last summer.

The 33-year-old was left out of the squad by head coach Didier Deschamps since his alleged involvement in blackmailing former France teammate Mathieu Valbuena back in 2015.

Valbuena Benzema (Photo: AFP)
Photo taken on June 30, 2014 shows France's midfielder Mathieu Valbuena (L) and forward Karim Benzema. French footballer Karim Benzema was arrested on November 4, 2015 after being accused of blackmail related to a sextape featuring fellow player Mathieu Valbuena. (Photo: AFP)


However, Deschamps decided to summon the player last May after six years of boycott.

Molina now claims that the President of France had put pressure on the federal authorities for this return to be put in place.

Macron said last June when commenting on Benzema's return: "He represents something. First of all, he is a great champion. For many young people with an immigrant background, Karim Benzema is a model of success.

"He is a player who has matured and I was very happy to find him there, and I think the coach made the right choice, first for the team, but also a symbolic choice for the nation."

The Real Madrid forward impressed during the Euro 2020 and scored four goals in 349 minutes of play.

