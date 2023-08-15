Brazilian icon Neymar decided to leave Paris Saint-Germain to join Saudi Pro League giants Al-Hilal in another big money move.

Having joined PSG in 2017 for €222 million, the 31-year-old never really lived up to expectations.

He suffered multiple injuries that hampered his overall contribution while at the French club.

The Brazilian informed PSG's management of his intention to leave in recent weeks and has eventually been granted a move to the Saudi Pro League.

Al-Hilal will reportedly pay €90m to seal the deal.

How much will Neymar earn at Al-Hilal?

The striker is set to sign a two-year contract and will earn €80m per season.

He will pocket 80,000 euros for each victory.

He will also have a huge house along with a dedicated team of staff at the ready.

A private plane will be at the Brazilian's disposal.