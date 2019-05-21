How to Stay Fit During Ramadan

Among many struggles that come our way during the holy month of Ramadan, pursuing fitness is one of them.

It becomes impossible for many to maintain discipline and a healthy lifestyle when surrounded by fried and sugary food during typical iftar and suhoor meals. The lazy pattern shift often results in overeating and poor health choices.

This week Ahmed Raid, a cross-fit coach in Jeddah, guides us on the right way to work out during the month of Ramadan and shares tips on how to stay on track.

“It’s better to work out after iftar. However, if you do not have enough time later on, workouts during fasting should not exceed the intensity of light activities like walking or jogging,” Raid told Saudi Gazette.

“One of the common mistakes is training at high intensity, while you’re dehydrated with low energy as this places more stress on our bodies,” he explained.

With a sudden surge in fitness trends, gyms and start-ups in the Saudi health industry, Raid hopes to help change lives and for Saudi Arabia to be a healthier nation.

“I am thrilled to see society taking care of their health and understanding that being a healthy person is not just about working out in a gym, it is a lifestyle. This helped us see more Saudi athletes in international sport events. Their representation has only set the stepping-stone for bigger achievements, and made us more eager to win,” he said.

Talking about his journey, Raid recalled stumbling upon his career path when he set out to make a lifestyle change for himself. “I changed my life three years ago, when I decided to be more active and healthy. When I decided to get in shape, I joined a gym and have never looked back since. On my journey, I discovered the beauty of sport and that getting in shape is only the tip of the iceberg. I went on to get certified as a CrossFit trainer and in gymnastics from CrossFit, inc. in Riyadh in 2017, and 2018.”

5 ESSENTIAL RAMADAN TIPS

• Stay active during the day

• Get enough sleep

• Fuel your body with healthy food

• Make time for your workout

• Drink plenty of water