Hungarian GP: Ocon Claims First Formula One Victory

First lap chaos forced a restart to the Formula One Hungarian Grand Prix which French driver Esteban Ocon won with Alpine in the end on Sunday.
Aston Martin's Sebastian Vettel came in second, while Lewis Hamilton won third spot for Mercedes.
Absolute chaos at Turn 1 of the Hungarian Grand Prix 😱#HungarianGP 🇭🇺 #F1 pic.twitter.com/MZycUtllCa— Formula 1 (@F1) August 1, 2021
Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas had to under brake for the opening corner, thus crashing into Lando Norris' McLaren who then bumped into Red Bull's Max Verstappen.
Hamilton's third place finish helped him regain the championship overall lead from Verstappen.
DRIVER STANDINGS
Hamilton regains the lead of the championship, but Verstappen is just SIX points behind as we head into the break
No points scored in the fight for third 🤯#HungarianGP 🇭🇺 #F1 pic.twitter.com/hBy5RHI1EY
2021 Formula One Driver Standings:
- Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes): 192
- Max Verstappen (Red Bull): 186
- Lando Norris (McLaren): 113
- Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes): 108
- Sergio Perez (Red Bull): 104
