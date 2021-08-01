Hungarian GP: Ocon Claims First Formula One Victory

  1. Home
Published August 1st, 2021 - 05:15 GMT
(LtoR) Second placed Aston Martin's German driver Sebastian Vettel, winner Alpine's French driver Esteban Ocon and third placed Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton celebrate on the podium after the Formula One Hungarian Grand Prix at the Hungaroring race track in Mogyorod near Budapest on August 1, 2021. (Photo: AFP)
First lap chaos forced a restart to the Formula One Hungarian Grand Prix which French driver Esteban Ocon won with Alpine in the end on Sunday.

Aston Martin's Sebastian Vettel came in second, while Lewis Hamilton won third spot for Mercedes.

Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas had to under brake for the opening corner, thus crashing into Lando Norris' McLaren who then bumped into Red Bull's Max Verstappen.

Hamilton's third place finish helped him regain the championship overall lead from Verstappen.

2021 Formula One Driver Standings:

  • Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes): 192
  • Max Verstappen (Red Bull): 186
  • Lando Norris (McLaren): 113
  • Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes): 108
  • Sergio Perez (Red Bull): 104
