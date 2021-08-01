Hungarian GP: Ocon Claims First Formula One Victory

First lap chaos forced a restart to the Formula One Hungarian Grand Prix which French driver Esteban Ocon won with Alpine in the end on Sunday.

Aston Martin's Sebastian Vettel came in second, while Lewis Hamilton won third spot for Mercedes.

Absolute chaos at Turn 1 of the Hungarian Grand Prix 😱#HungarianGP 🇭🇺 #F1 pic.twitter.com/MZycUtllCa — Formula 1 (@F1) August 1, 2021

Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas had to under brake for the opening corner, thus crashing into Lando Norris' McLaren who then bumped into Red Bull's Max Verstappen.

Hamilton's third place finish helped him regain the championship overall lead from Verstappen.

DRIVER STANDINGS



Hamilton regains the lead of the championship, but Verstappen is just SIX points behind as we head into the break 🤏



No points scored in the fight for third 🤯#HungarianGP 🇭🇺 #F1 pic.twitter.com/hBy5RHI1EY — Formula 1 (@F1) August 1, 2021

2021 Formula One Driver Standings: