IAAF and CIFP to Recognize Moments of Fair Play

The International Fair Play Committee (CIFP), in partnership with the IAAF, will look for moments that epitomize fair play during the IAAF World Athletics Championships Doha 2019 with a view to recognizing one athlete or moment at the IAAF Athletics Awards 2019 later in the year.

The CIFP was established more than 50 years ago to promote the principles of fair play in sport – fair competition, respect, friendship, team spirit, equality and sport without doping. It honours those who respect the written and unwritten rules of sport, which include integrity, solidarity, tolerance, care, excellence and joy, and who set an example for others, on and off the field.

Since Willye White was first honored with an International Fair Play Trophy in 1965, many other track and field athletes have been recognized for instances of fair play.

At the IAAF World Championships alone, eight awards have been handed out since 2003.

Spanish high jumper Ruth Beitia was the latest recipient of an award. She was recognized for her efforts to console Alessia Trost of Italy after she failed to qualify for the high jump final at the IAAF World Championships London 2017.

It was an emotional moment for Trost, whose mother and former coach had passed away earlier that year.

Two athletes were also recognized for their actions at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games.

USA’s Abbey D’Agostino and New Zealand’s Nikki Hamblin were the protagonists in one of the most uplifting moments of the Games.

After they were both tripped in their heat of the 5000m, they put aside their personal anguish to help one another to get back on their feet.

Although clearly in pain from the incident, the pair completed the race.

At this year’s World Championships, a jury comprising members of the CIFP and IAAF will create a shortlist of five fair play moments from the championships.

During the week following the championships, fans will be able to cast their votes for the shortlisted moment that they feel best exemplifies fair play.

These votes will be combined with the votes from the jury to determine three finalists for the Fair Play Award.

The winner will be revealed at the IAAF Athletics Awards in Monaco on November 23.

“Since the 2003 World Championships in Paris, CIFP and the IAAF have had a wonderful opportunity to award a special Fair Play prize for athletics,” said CIFP President Jen Kamuti.

“We are once again thrilled to partner with the IAAF to honor incredible acts of fair play during the World Championships, and to bring the spirit of sportsmanship to a new geography in Doha, Qatar.”

Speaking on behalf of the IAAF, President Sebastian Coe said, “I am absolutely delighted that the International Fair Play Committee in collaboration with the IAAF will once again honor a Fair Play Moment at the IAAF World Athletics Championships Doha 2019. Athletics is proudthat several of our elite athletes have been past recipients of this award – most recently at the 2017 World Championships.

his latest initiative demonstrates our profound commitment towards one of the core values of our sport: competing in the spirit of Fair Play.”

JURY MEMBERS:

Sunil Sabharwal (USA) Secretary General, CIFP

Kory Tarpenning (USA) Board Member, CIFP

Nawal El Moutawakel (MAR) IAAF Council Member

Valerie Adams (NZL) IAAF Athletes’ Commission

Adam Kszczot (POL) IAAF Athletes’ Commission

Ashton Eaton (USA) IAAF ambassador

Ximena Restrepo (CHI) member federation representative

Renaud Longuevre (FRA) coach

Jon Ridgeon (GBR) IAAF CEO.