Ian Chappell Talks About T20 World Cup Taking Place in India

The 14th season of the Indian Premier League was put to a halt mid-way into the tournament after cases of Covid-19 emerged among players and support staff. BCCI decided to suspend IPL 2021 indefinitely due to it and it has led to a lot of speculation regarding the league.

Former Australian skipper Ian Chappell talked about the suspension as he said that this was a reminder of cricket's vulnerability.

"The suspension of the 2021 IPL tournament because of surging Covid infections and deaths among the public, and a number of participants testing positive, was a reminder of the game's vulnerability," Chappell wrote for ESPNcricinfo.

"In the past, tours have been aborted and matches abandoned for a variety of reasons. Many of these involved backstories, some of which were tragic and others amusing," he added.

Chappell also talked about the World T20 that is supposed to take place in India later this year. He said that the T20 World Cup could either be moved or postponed due to the pandemic.

"In the current disastrous climate, the suspension of the IPL could also produce a precedent. It may lead to the World T20 event, programmed for India later in the year, either being postponed or moved," said Chappell.

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly was asked about IPL 2021 happening later on in the year during an interview with Sportstar. It was asked whether the tournament could be held in England after the World Test Championship and before the five-match Test series against the host. This is what Ganguly said.

"No. India is supposed to go to Sri Lanka for three ODIs and five T20Is. There are lots of organizational hazards like 14-day quarantine. It can't happen in India. This quarantine is tough to handle. Too early to say how we can find a slot to complete the IPL," Ganguly said.