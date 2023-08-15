Ibanez: Saudi Pro League has potential to become a major competition

  1. Home
Published August 15th, 2023 - 11:32 GMT
AS Roma's Brazilian defender Roger Ibanez celebrates after scoring during the Italian Serie A football match between AS Roma and Monza on August 30, 2022 at the Olympic stadium in Rome. (Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP)
Brazilian defender Roger Ibanez has admitted that money played an important part in his move to Al-Ahli but also highlighted the quality of the Saudi Pro League.

The 24-year-old signed for the Saudi club in a €28.50m deal ending a three-year spell at Roma.

He told La Gazzetta dello Sport as quoted by Tribal Football: "I wanted another challenge. I was among the last to arrive in the SPL and the fact that I was preceded by so many great names made me think that the Saudi Pro League has the technical and economic potential to become a major league.

"Today in my team there were three players who won the Champions League, and not just years ago: Firmino, Mendy and Mahrez, the reigning champion. This is going to be a great championship for me, and I'm happy to be here from the start."

Ibanez put pen to paper on a four-year deal that should keep him at Al-Ahli until the summer of 2027.

