Ibanez: Saudi Pro League has potential to become a major competition

Brazilian defender Roger Ibanez has admitted that money played an important part in his move to Al-Ahli but also highlighted the quality of the Saudi Pro League.

The 24-year-old signed for the Saudi club in a €28.50m deal ending a three-year spell at Roma.

He told La Gazzetta dello Sport as quoted by Tribal Football: "I wanted another challenge. I was among the last to arrive in the SPL and the fact that I was preceded by so many great names made me think that the Saudi Pro League has the technical and economic potential to become a major league.

"Today in my team there were three players who won the Champions League, and not just years ago: Firmino, Mendy and Mahrez, the reigning champion. This is going to be a great championship for me, and I'm happy to be here from the start."

Ibanez put pen to paper on a four-year deal that should keep him at Al-Ahli until the summer of 2027.