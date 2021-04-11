Ibrahimovic Close to Signing Milan Extension

Paolo Maldini has confirmed that Zlatan Ibrahimovic is close to signing a contract extension with AC Milan.

Ibrahimovic is fast approaching the final two months of his current deal at San Siro, having been handed a fresh one-year agreement last summer.

The 39-year-old has struggled with injuries throughout the 2020-21 campaign, but Maldini says steps are being taken to tie the forward down to fresh terms, with talks over a renewal at an advanced stage.