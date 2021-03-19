Ibrahimovic Quiet Regarding AC Milan Future

Zlatan Ibrahimovic continues to give little away when it comes to his future plans at AC Milan, but the enigmatic Swede is prepared to admit that he remains in the hunt for more medals.

The 39-year-old told Sky Italy following his side's Europa League exit at the hands of Manchester United: “We have to come back stronger in Serie A, learn from our errors and keep improving.

"I want to play to win something, we are second and must continue like this to try and win the Scudetto.

"If we get into the Champions League, that is great too, but the objective is to win a trophy. I can’t say anything about next season, all I know is that I’m here at the moment."