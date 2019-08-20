Ihattaren Turns Down Morocco While Waiting for Netherlands

PSV midfielder Mohammed Ihattaren is yet to make a decision regarding his international future after he was handed his debut call-up by Morocco.

Ihattaren was born in the Netherlands to Moroccan parents and has played across the youth levels of the European country.

He helped the Oranje to win the 2018 Uefa European Under-17 Championship and broke into PSV's first-team in the second half of the 2018-19 season.

Ahead of the friendly games against Burkina Faso and Niger in September, new Morocco coach Vahid Halilhodzic has invited Ihattaren to his 46-man team but the teenage star is in no rush to pledge his international allegiance.

“I am honored by the pre-selection, but for the time being I am not going to make my choice," Ihattaren told Fox Sports.

“We’ll see. I just want to be important and also make an international name for myself. That would be nice in the Netherlands, but also in Morocco. I owe a lot to the Netherlands. I’ll not forget that in my choice.”

On Sunday, the 17-year-old opened his 2019-20 goal account as PSV defeated Heracles 2-0 in their Dutch Eredivisie outing.