  3. Indonesia Stadium Stampede Death Toll Revised Down to 125: Official

Published October 2nd, 2022 - 11:46 GMT
This picture taken on October 1, 2022 shows security personnel (lower) on the pitch after a football match between Arema FC and Persebaya Surabaya at Kanjuruhan stadium in Malang, East Java. At least 127 people died at a football stadium in Indonesia late on October 1 when fans invaded the pitch and police responded with tear gas, triggering a stampede, officials said. (Photo by AFP)
This picture taken on October 1, 2022 shows security personnel (lower) on the pitch after a football match between Arema FC and Persebaya Surabaya at Kanjuruhan stadium in Malang, East Java. At least 127 people died at a football stadium in Indonesia late on October 1 when fans invaded the pitch and police responded with tear gas, triggering a stampede, officials said. (Photo by AFP)

The death toll from an Indonesian football riot that turned into a stampede was revised down to 125 on Sunday due to double counting, an official told local media.

"Today the death toll is 125. 124 have been identified and one has not. Some names were recorded twice because they had been referred to another hospital and were written down again," East Java deputy governor Emil Dardak told broadcaster Metro TV, citing data collected by local police from 10 hospitals.

Tags:IndonesiaStampede

