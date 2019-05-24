Infantino Receives Russian Order of Friendship

FIFA President Gianni Infantino was presented with the Russian Order of Friendship by Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday.

In the case of citizens of foreign countries, this state decoration is awarded, among other things, for special acts of merit serving to foster peace, friendship, cooperation and mutual understanding between nations. The ceremony took place at Moscow’s Kremlin, from where Infantino headed to Poland for the hosts’ opening match of the FIFA U‑20 World Cup against Colombia.

“I want to thank you for everything that you did for the World Cup in Russia and for your glowing assessment of our efforts,” said President Putin.

“I know that you have a lot of work ahead. We are always at your disposal and on hand to support you in implementing your plans to develop football around the world.”

“You welcomed the world as friends and those bonds of friendship will never be broken,” replied President Infantino.

(Fifa.com)