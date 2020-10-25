Infantino Rules Out Holding Qatar World Cup Without Fans

FIFA President Gianni Infantino yesterday ruled out hosting the 2022 World Cup in Qatar without fans.

The competition will take place in winter for the first time-ever from November 21 to December 18.

Infantino told journalists in Zurich that there will be enough time by the end of 2022 to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

He noted that while the health crisis represents a threat to football now, it should be contained by the time the World Cup arrives.